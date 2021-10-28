Italian villa with the world's only Caravaggio ceiling mural is up for sale

The villa in Rome will be auctioned at a starting price of $547 million in January. Inside the villa is the world's only ceiling mural by the Italian painter Caravaggio.

It's known as one of the wonders of the world by one of the greatest painters in history - a ceiling mural in a villa in Rome by the artist Caravaggio. The villa has been put up for auction. And it can be yours for a starting bid of $547 million. As for maintenance fees, yes, absolutely - the buyer will also have to spend 13 million bucks in restoration expenses.

