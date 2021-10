Polls show a tight race in Virginia's gubernatorial election Voters in Virginia will choose a new governor next Tuesday. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, is running for his seat again, while Republican Glenn Youngkin is a first-time candidate.

National Polls show a tight race in Virginia's gubernatorial election Polls show a tight race in Virginia's gubernatorial election Listen · 3:45 3:45 Voters in Virginia will choose a new governor next Tuesday. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, is running for his seat again, while Republican Glenn Youngkin is a first-time candidate. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor