District attorney says it's too early for charges in 'Rust' shooting At a briefing Wednesday, District Attorney for Santa Fe County Mary Carmack-Altwies said it's too early for any charges in the investigation into the Rust film shooting that left cinematographer dead.

Law District attorney says it's too early for charges in 'Rust' shooting District attorney says it's too early for charges in 'Rust' shooting Listen · 2:15 2:15 At a briefing Wednesday, District Attorney for Santa Fe County Mary Carmack-Altwies said it's too early for any charges in the investigation into the Rust film shooting that left cinematographer dead. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor