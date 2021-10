Japanese airline uses vending machines to sell mystery flights There's a catch: Domestic travelers don't get to choose where they go — the routes are random. They include cities like Okinawa and Sapporo. More than 3,000 flights have been sold since August.

Asia Japanese airline uses vending machines to sell mystery flights Japanese airline uses vending machines to sell mystery flights Listen · 0:27 0:27 There's a catch: Domestic travelers don't get to choose where they go — the routes are random. They include cities like Okinawa and Sapporo. More than 3,000 flights have been sold since August. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor