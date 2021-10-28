Accessibility links
Families in S.C. church massacre reach $88M settlement with DOJ Survivors and families who lost loved ones in the June 2015 attack said the FBI's negligence allowed Dylann Roof to buy the gun he used in the attack.

Race

Families in S.C. church massacre reach $88M settlement with the Justice Department

A view of the Emanuel AME Church is seen June 18, 2015, in Charleston, S.C.

A view of the Emanuel AME Church is seen June 18, 2015, in Charleston, S.C.

The families of nine people who died in a racist mass shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., have reached an $88 million settlement with the Department of Justice, after accusing federal agencies of failing to prevent convicted shooter Dylann Roof from buying a gun.

The settlement also includes money for people who survived the shooting.

Survivors and families who lost loved ones in the June 2015 attack filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department, saying the FBI's negligence allowed Roof to buy the gun he used in the attack. At the time, federal law barred Roof from possessing a firearm. The families filed their lawsuit in 2016.

For those killed in the shooting, the settlements range from $6 million to $7.5 million per claim. For the survivors, the settlements are for $5 million per claim, the Justice Department says.

"The mass shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church was a horrific hate crime that caused immeasurable suffering for the families of the victims and the survivors," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement about the settlement. "Since the day of the shooting, the Justice Department has sought to bring justice to the community, first by a successful hate crime prosecution and today by settling civil claims."