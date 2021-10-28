Poop Friends
Sh*t happens. So why is it so hard to talk about? This week, the ways that poop divides and binds us in our friendships.
Additional Resources:
Featured in this episode:
- Tracy Clayton, writer and podcast host (see her poop friends tweet thread here)
- David Inglis, author of A Sociological History of Excretory Experience
- Sarah Albee, author of Poop Happened!: A History of the World from the Bottom Up
- Shawn Shafner, founder of The Poop Project
- Dan Gerling, associate professor of English at Augustana University
- Marlene Sokolon, associate professor of Political Science at Concordia University
- Jake Arlow, author of Almost Flying
Learn more:
- Poop shame is real
- Because it's gross
- The whole "women don't poop" myth
- But women do, actually
- And they talk about it
- Go ahead, look at it
- Pooping goes viral
Special thanks to the following musicians: