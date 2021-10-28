Accessibility links
Poop friends have a close bond and can be traced through history : Invisibilia Sh*t happens. So why is it so hard to talk about? This week, the ways that poop divides and binds us in our friendships.

Invisibilia

Poop Friends

season 8, episode 5

Poop Friends

Listen · 44:43
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1050050716/1050059739" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Loading...

Sh*t happens. So why is it so hard to talk about? This week, the ways that poop divides and binds us in our friendships.

Additional Resources:

Featured in this episode:

Learn more:

Special thanks to the following musicians: