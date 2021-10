Beloved barber of official — and unofficial — Washington has died Diego D'Ambrosio, who for decades cut the hair of ambassadors, prime ministers and Supreme Court justices, died Friday at 87 years old.

Diego D'Ambrosio, who for decades cut the hair of ambassadors, prime ministers and Supreme Court justices, died Friday at 87 years old.