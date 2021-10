3,900 bottles of scented room spray recalled over rare bacterial infections A scented room spray has caused a cluster of rare bacterial infections in the South and Midwest. 3,900 bottles of the room spray are being recalled, and users are being warned to bleach their sheets.

Health 3,900 bottles of scented room spray recalled over rare bacterial infections