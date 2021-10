NYC taxi drivers are in the 2nd week of a hunger strike for medallion debt relief New York City taxi drivers are now in the second week of a hunger strike outside City Hall in Manhattan. They're demanding debt relief for thousands of drivers who are facing financial ruin.

