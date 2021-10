Maritime revered offers support to crew stuck on cargo ships due to shipping delays NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Samson Shekhar Chauhan of the Lutheran Maritime Ministries about his work assisting crew members unable to leave ships because of COVID restrictions and shipping delays.

Religion Maritime revered offers support to crew stuck on cargo ships due to shipping delays Maritime revered offers support to crew stuck on cargo ships due to shipping delays Listen · 4:36 4:36 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Samson Shekhar Chauhan of the Lutheran Maritime Ministries about his work assisting crew members unable to leave ships because of COVID restrictions and shipping delays. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor