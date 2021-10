91-year-old who called his motel the 'Waldorf Astoria' got invited to Rome venue When 91-year-old Ezell Holley checked in a budget motel due to Texas' storms, he made the most of it — calling it the "Waldorf Astoria." The real hotel in Rome invited Holley to stay at their venue.

National 91-year-old who called his motel the 'Waldorf Astoria' got invited to Rome venue 91-year-old who called his motel the 'Waldorf Astoria' got invited to Rome venue Listen · 2:36 2:36 When 91-year-old Ezell Holley checked in a budget motel due to Texas' storms, he made the most of it — calling it the "Waldorf Astoria." The real hotel in Rome invited Holley to stay at their venue. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor