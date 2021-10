New Jersey voters will decide next week wether to reelect Gov. Murphy New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has a comfortable lead over his GOP challenger in the Nov. 2 election. If Murphy wins, he'll be the state's first incumbent Democrat to get a second term since 1977.

