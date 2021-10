News brief: social spending bill, Facebook's name change, Cuomo criminal complaint Democrats say they have a path forward on social spending. Facebook's new corporate name is Meta, but the app is still Facebook. Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faces a misdemeanor sex charge.

News brief: social spending bill, Facebook's name change, Cuomo criminal complaint

Democrats say they have a path forward on social spending. Facebook's new corporate name is Meta, but the app is still Facebook. Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faces a misdemeanor sex charge.