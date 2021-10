Citizen's arrest law could take center stage in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Rashawn Ray about the nuances and problems associated with citizen's arrest laws.

Law Citizen's arrest law could take center stage in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing
Listen · 7:01