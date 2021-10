Facebook changes its corporate name to Meta NPR's A Martínez talks to Alex Heath, a reporter for The Verge, about Facebook announcing a major re-branding of the company. The new entity, Meta, will encompass Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook changes its corporate name to Meta NPR's A Martínez talks to Alex Heath, a reporter for The Verge, about Facebook announcing a major re-branding of the company. The new entity, Meta, will encompass Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.