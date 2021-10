Facebook changes its corporate name to Meta On Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a major re-branding of the company he founded 17 years ago, The new entity, Meta, will encompass Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook changes its corporate name to Meta On Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a major re-branding of the company he founded 17 years ago, The new entity, Meta, will encompass Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.