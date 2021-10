Huge pumpkin is disqualified from competition over a small crack Mike Schmit from Markesan, Wis., grew a pumpkin weighing over 2,500 pounds. But the pumpkin, which was the biggest one in the running, was disqualified because of a fingernail-sized crack.

