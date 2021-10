House panel questions oil executives over industry's part in climate disinformation NPR's A Martínez talks to Kert Davies of the Climate Investigations Center about House lawmakers questing oil executives about alleged disinformation concerning fossil fuels' effect on global warming.

Climate House panel questions oil executives over industry's part in climate disinformation House panel questions oil executives over industry's part in climate disinformation Listen · 5:47 5:47 NPR's A Martínez talks to Kert Davies of the Climate Investigations Center about House lawmakers questing oil executives about alleged disinformation concerning fossil fuels' effect on global warming. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor