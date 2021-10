Ford engineer helps Michigan girl be Cruella de Vil for Halloween The six-year-old girl has myotonic dystrophy and can't walk. The Detroit Free Press reports a family friend, an engineer at Ford, built her a tiny car modeled on De Ville's distinctive Panther.

