President Biden kicks off his trip abroad with a long day of diplomacy in Rome President Biden is in Rome, where he began the first day of his foreign trip with a deeply personal meeting, a visit with Pope Francis –- and ended with an important diplomatic make-up session.

Politics President Biden kicks off his trip abroad with a long day of diplomacy in Rome President Biden kicks off his trip abroad with a long day of diplomacy in Rome Listen · 3:06 3:06 President Biden is in Rome, where he began the first day of his foreign trip with a deeply personal meeting, a visit with Pope Francis –- and ended with an important diplomatic make-up session. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor