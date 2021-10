Kuwaiti trans woman got 2 years in prison for 'impersonating the opposite sex' NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with activist Badriyyah Alsabah about Maha Al-Mutairi, a trans woman in Kuwait who was sentenced to two years in prison for "impersonating the opposite sex."

Middle East
Kuwaiti trans woman got 2 years in prison for 'impersonating the opposite sex'
Listen · 4:25