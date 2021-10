New podcast examines wellness myths — like the correlation between weight and health NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with Maintenance Phase hosts Micheal Hobbes and Aubrey Gordon on going where most health and fitness podcasts don't, assessing popular dietary advice and wellness trends.

Health New podcast examines wellness myths — like the correlation between weight and health New podcast examines wellness myths — like the correlation between weight and health Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with Maintenance Phase hosts Micheal Hobbes and Aubrey Gordon on going where most health and fitness podcasts don't, assessing popular dietary advice and wellness trends. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor