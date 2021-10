FDA extends emergency use authorization of COVID vaccine for kids ages 5-11 Kids are one step closer to being eligible for COVID-19 vaccination after the Food and Drug administration extended its emergency use authorization of Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 5-11.

