How Manchin's big role in spending bill negotiations is playing back in West Virginia Joe Manchin has played a central role in Democrats' negotiations over the spending agenda. His ties to West Virginia's coal industry have put him at odds with his party's push for a greener future.

Politics How Manchin's big role in spending bill negotiations is playing back in West Virginia How Manchin's big role in spending bill negotiations is playing back in West Virginia Listen · 3:27 3:27 Joe Manchin has played a central role in Democrats' negotiations over the spending agenda. His ties to West Virginia's coal industry have put him at odds with his party's push for a greener future. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor