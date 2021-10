Remembering John Dilenschneider, one of the many Americans lost to COVID-19 Jack Dilenschneider died of COVID-19 in September at age 89. After started a small law firm in Ohio in the 1960s, he went south to defend civil rights activists and others trying peacefully to vote.

