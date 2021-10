The U.S. wants to cut its own emissions, but plans to keep exporting fossil fuels Even as the U.S. aims to cut climate-warming emissions at home, it still exports huge amounts of natural gas, oil and coal. That's coming in for scrutiny ahead of another global climate summit.

Climate The U.S. wants to cut its own emissions, but plans to keep exporting fossil fuels The U.S. wants to cut its own emissions, but plans to keep exporting fossil fuels Audio will be available later today. Even as the U.S. aims to cut climate-warming emissions at home, it still exports huge amounts of natural gas, oil and coal. That's coming in for scrutiny ahead of another global climate summit. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor