Reporters who pored over internal documents discuss what's next for Facebook NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Shannon Bond of NPR, Jeff Horwitz of The Wall Street Journal and Elizabeth Dwoskin of The Washington Post about a trove of internal Facebook documents.

Business Reporters who pored over internal documents discuss what's next for Facebook Reporters who pored over internal documents discuss what's next for Facebook Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Shannon Bond of NPR, Jeff Horwitz of The Wall Street Journal and Elizabeth Dwoskin of The Washington Post about a trove of internal Facebook documents. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor