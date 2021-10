Author Jeff Chu on completing the book Rachel Held Evans started before she died NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with author Jeff Chu about completing Wholehearted Faith, a book started by his friend, Rachel Held Evans, before she passed away in 2019.

