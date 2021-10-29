Night of the living inflation

"Skimpflation" is a new word for the economic idea of paying the same for worse goods or services. Greg Rosalsky of the Planet Money Newsletter explains how this is related to inflation.

Now if that didn't sound scary enough, our friends at The Indicator bring us a spooky episode about the inflation demon. Should it paralyze us with fear, or is it all just in our heads?

