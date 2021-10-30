Helado Negro's meditative new album, 'Far In,' is one he's always wanted to hear

Accessibility links
Roberto Carlos Lange, who performs under the moniker Helado Negro, shares his thoughts on his new album, astrology, and the beauty of nature.

Helado Negro, performing at Coachella on April 20, 2018, in Indio, Calif. Matt Cowan/Getty Images hide caption

Matt Cowan/Getty Images

Helado Negro, performing at Coachella on April 20, 2018, in Indio, Calif.

Matt Cowan/Getty Images

Helado Negro's seventh studio album, Far In, is something of an hour-long meditation — true soundscapes, inspired by an extended stay in the austere Marfa, Texas at the beginning of last year's lockdown. Weekend Edition host Scott Simon talks with Lange about the new album, the vagaries of astrology and the endless artistic reserves residing in nature.