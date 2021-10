Children ages 5 to 11 are a step closer to being eligible for the Pfizer vaccine Children ages 5-11 are a step closer to being eligible for the Pfizer COVID vaccine. It's a lower-dose formulation and expected to go to an advisory panel of the CDC next.

Children's Health Children ages 5 to 11 are a step closer to being eligible for the Pfizer vaccine Children ages 5 to 11 are a step closer to being eligible for the Pfizer vaccine Listen · 4:13 4:13 Children ages 5-11 are a step closer to being eligible for the Pfizer COVID vaccine. It's a lower-dose formulation and expected to go to an advisory panel of the CDC next. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor