Football fans are packing into stadiums without masks, but it hasn't been an issue How risky is attending a professional or college football game during this phase of the pandemic? Millions are doing so, mostly unmasked.

Health Football fans are packing into stadiums without masks, but it hasn't been an issue Football fans are packing into stadiums without masks, but it hasn't been an issue Listen · 5:22 5:22 How risky is attending a professional or college football game during this phase of the pandemic? Millions are doing so, mostly unmasked. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor