Halloween may return to some normalcy for trick-or-treaters Halloween is back! At least for one pre-K class in Oakland, California. They had a "trunk or treat" in their first semi-normal event in more than 18 months.

National Halloween may return to some normalcy for trick-or-treaters Halloween may return to some normalcy for trick-or-treaters Audio will be available later today. Halloween is back! At least for one pre-K class in Oakland, California. They had a "trunk or treat" in their first semi-normal event in more than 18 months. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor