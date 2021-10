The Northern Lights could be visible from Oregon to New York this Halloween Parts of the northern U.S., including Maryland, Illinois and Nevada, might get a Halloween treat: auroras from a massive solar flare. Usually, the northern lights are hard to see at lower latitudes.

