Italian prime minister: multilateralism is the answer to COVID pandemic It was a busy day at the G20 Summit, as leaders from the world's 20 wealthiest countries met in Rome, Italy for their first in-person gathering after nearly two years of coronavirus lockdowns.

Europe Italian prime minister: multilateralism is the answer to COVID pandemic Italian prime minister: multilateralism is the answer to COVID pandemic Listen · 4:14 4:14 It was a busy day at the G20 Summit, as leaders from the world's 20 wealthiest countries met in Rome, Italy for their first in-person gathering after nearly two years of coronavirus lockdowns. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor