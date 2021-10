'Printing Hate' project explores U.S. newspapers' role in promoting lynchings NPR's Michel Martin speaks with journalist and professor DeNeen Brown about her new project, Printing Hate.

History

'Printing Hate' project explores U.S. newspapers' role in promoting lynchings

Listen · 7:46

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with journalist and professor DeNeen Brown about her new project, Printing Hate.