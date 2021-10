Actor Jaden Michael on playing a young Colin Kaepernick NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Jaden Michael, who stars in the new Netflix series Colin in Black and White.

Movie Interviews Actor Jaden Michael on playing a young Colin Kaepernick Actor Jaden Michael on playing a young Colin Kaepernick Listen · 7:35 7:35 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Jaden Michael, who stars in the new Netflix series Colin in Black and White. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor