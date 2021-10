Actor Jaden Michael on playing a young Colin Kaepernick NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Jaden Michael, who stars in the new Netflix series Colin in Black and White.

Movie Interviews Actor Jaden Michael on playing a young Colin Kaepernick Actor Jaden Michael on playing a young Colin Kaepernick Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Jaden Michael, who stars in the new Netflix series Colin in Black and White. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor