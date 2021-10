One lives their life as Black. One as white. 'Passing' is two Black friends' journey Asma Khalid speaks with actress Ruth Negga about her role as a mixed-race woman in the Jazz Age who passes for white. She stars in the new Netflix film, "Passing."

Movie Interviews One lives their life as Black. One as white. 'Passing' is two Black friends' journey One lives their life as Black. One as white. 'Passing' is two Black friends' journey Audio will be available later today. Asma Khalid speaks with actress Ruth Negga about her role as a mixed-race woman in the Jazz Age who passes for white. She stars in the new Netflix film, "Passing." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor