Does your neighborhood have good urban design? Employ the 'trick-or-treat test' Asma Khalid speaks with Brent Toderian, former chief planner for Vancouver, Canada, about the "trick-or-treat test," which encourages residents to think about good neighborhood design on Halloween.

Business Does your neighborhood have good urban design? Employ the 'trick-or-treat test' Does your neighborhood have good urban design? Employ the 'trick-or-treat test' Listen · 4:31 4:31 Asma Khalid speaks with Brent Toderian, former chief planner for Vancouver, Canada, about the "trick-or-treat test," which encourages residents to think about good neighborhood design on Halloween. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor