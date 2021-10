Kenosha is still reeling from killings as Kyle Rittenhouse's trial begins Kenosha, Wisc., is again reckoning with its racial divide as Kyle Rittenhouse goes on trial for killing two people and injuring a third during unrest over a police shooting in 2020.

Listen · 4:25