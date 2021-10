Montana private hospitals could lose funding due to state ban on vaccine mandates Dr. Scott Ellner, CEO of Billings Clinic, speaks with Asma Khalid about a potential clash between state and federal mandates regarding hospital employees' vaccination status in Montana.

Law Montana private hospitals could lose funding due to state ban on vaccine mandates