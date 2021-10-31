Accessibility links
COP26: Pope Francis asks people to pray for 'cry of the Earth' as talks begin Speaking from St. Peter's Square on Sunday, the pope asked people to pray so that "the cry of the Earth" is heard at the COP26 summit getting underway in Glasgow, Scotland.

Pope Francis is asking people to pray for the Earth as U.N. climate talks begin

People gather in St. Peter's Square to listen to Pope Francis deliver his blessing from the window of his studio, top right, overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Andrew Medichini/AP hide caption

Andrew Medichini/AP

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Sunday urged people to pray so that "the cry of the Earth" is heard at the U.N. climate summit getting underway in Glasgow, Scotland.

Francis in comments to the public in St. Peter's Square, on Sunday, noted that it was the first day of the crucial gathering. He told the crowd: "Let us pray so that the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor" is heard by summit participants.

"May this encounter yield efficient answers offering concrete hope to future generations," the pope said. Francis has made care for the planet's fragile environment a key plank of his papacy.

In Rome Sunday, leaders of the G-20 nations accounting for 75% of greenhouse emissions were negotiating on what commitments they're willing to make to contain rising global temperatures.