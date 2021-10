OB-GYN struggles to navigate care under Texas abortion law NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi, an OB-GYN in Texas, about the state of reproductive rights two months after the passage of Senate Bill 8, a restrictive abortion law.

