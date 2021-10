Sen. Gillibrand isn't ready to give up on paid family leave NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) about national paid family leave and why she thinks it should be included in President Biden's economic spending package.

Politics Sen. Gillibrand isn't ready to give up on paid family leave Sen. Gillibrand isn't ready to give up on paid family leave Listen · 9:19 9:19 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) about national paid family leave and why she thinks it should be included in President Biden's economic spending package.