Facebook's rebranding as Meta has unintended financial consequences

A Canadian company named Meta got lucky when investors bought shares of its stock — thinking they were buying rebranded Facebook stock. CNBC says the Canadian firm's shares surged nearly 25%.

Facebook, of course, has rebranded as Meta. A Canadian materials company, also called Meta, got very lucky when investors then bought shares of its stock. CNBC reports the Canadian company's shares surged nearly 25%. The CEO of that company even tweeted welcome to the Metaverse to Mark Zuckerberg.

