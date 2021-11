#2149: Bugsy is Moonlighting : The Best of Car Talk On today's show our long-time technical editor John 'Bugsy' Lawlor is found to be providing a new definition for the term 'moonlighting'. After that revelation the boys get down to the main business at hand and try to help John figure out if he really needs to use his clutch, if Buck's Chrysler needs a 'turbectomy' and then Tommy surprises us with one of the show's more memorable puzzlers.

The Best of Car Talk #2149: Bugsy is Moonlighting #2149: Bugsy is Moonlighting Listen · 38:14 38:14 On today's show our long-time technical editor John 'Bugsy' Lawlor is found to be providing a new definition for the term 'moonlighting'. After that revelation the boys get down to the main business at hand and try to help John figure out if he really needs to use his clutch, if Buck's Chrysler needs a 'turbectomy' and then Tommy surprises us with one of the show's more memorable puzzlers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor