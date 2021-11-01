Accessibility links
Presenting 'Throughline': The Nostalgia Bone : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders The global pandemic has spawned a different type of epidemic, one of an entirely different nature: a nostalgia outbreak. Longing for 'simpler times' and 'better days', many of us have been turning to 90s dance playlists, TV sitcoms, and sports highlights. We're looking for comfort and safety in the permanence of the past, or at least, what we think the past was. But, when it first appeared, nostalgia itself wasn't considered a feeling; it was a deadly disease. In this episode from our friends at NPR's Throughline podcast, Laine Kaplan-Levenson traces the history of nostalgia from its origins as an illness to the dominating emotion of our time.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.

Hokyoung Kim
Hokyoung Kim

