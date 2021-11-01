Inflation Nation: The Long-Term Effects Of Rising Costs

Enlarge this image toggle caption OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Prices are going up and there's a good chance they're not coming back down for a while, according to economists. A breakdown in the global supply chain and a shortage of workers are driving the cost of many goods up.

Periods of inflation always have ripple effects on the economy and this time is no different. The impact has been especially bad for small businesses struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Michelle Smith owns Brewed Downtown, a cafe in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She wrote in Newsweek that things are only getting worse for small businesses because of the supply chain crisis.

Julia Coronado, Scott Horsley and Michelle Smith join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.