Eddie Huang & 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Writers: Who Tells Your Story : Ask Me Another Eddie Huang talks directing his first film, Boogie. Keith and Kenny Lucas (Judas and the Black Messiah) discuss pitching movies. Emily Heller and Emmy Blotnick meet guest host Oak-phira Eisen-birch.

Ask Me Another Eddie Huang & 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Writers: Who Tells Your Story Eddie Huang & 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Writers: Who Tells Your Story Listen · 49:39 49:39 Eddie Huang talks directing his first film, Boogie. Keith and Kenny Lucas (Judas and the Black Messiah) discuss pitching movies. Emily Heller and Emmy Blotnick meet guest host Oak-phira Eisen-birch. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor